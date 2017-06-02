'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Andy Cohen Talks Phaedra Parks's Future on Reality Show

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" executive producer Andy Cohen is not sure about Phaedra Parks's return for the show's next season.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlantaThe women of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Following the controversies Phaedra faced in season 9, host/Bravo executive Andy Cohen recently discussed the reality star's fate on the show. Although he did not explicitly admit that she was fired, Cohen did imply that Phaedra's fate in the franchise does not look bright.

"I think we're looking at how Atlanta could shake out with or without Phaedra," Cohen told TV Guide. "I think the big question becomes, not what she did — well, that's part of it — but how will the women interact with her or will they interact with her anymore. If you have a show about a group of friends and one of them is completely cast out, it's hard to do a show about a group of friends."

Feuds are normal on almost all reality shows. Throughout her "RHOA" stint, Phaedra has been involved in numerous conflicts with her co-stars. However, many fans would agree that her involvement in the latest season's Lesbiangate drama was the worst.

During the reunion episode, Phaedra came under fire after claiming that Kandi Burruss and husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton to take advantage of them sexually at their home.

In other news, Phaedra's former husband Apollo Nida wants his prenup with his ex rendered null and void. TMZ obtained court documents filed by Apollo requesting to have the prenup he signed in 2009 scrapped.

Apollo insisted in the documents that since Phaedra joined the Bravo series, their financial situation significantly improved. He mentioned that their financial status should be taken into consideration once the time to divvy up the money for their divorce comes.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 is expected to premiere in November on Bravo.