'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' news: Bethenny Frankel slams reunion episode; Andy Cohen talks Phaedra Parks' exit

Even Bethenny Frankel, from "The Real Housewives of New York," could not take the drama in the reunion finale of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" ("RHOA") on Sunday.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlantaA promotional photo of the reality TV series "Real Housewives of Atlanta."

"It was disgusting," the reality star told Us Weekly. "That was gross." Frankel was referring to the "RHOA" reunion episode in which television host and Bravo executive Andy Cohen called out Phaedra Parks for fabricating a story about co-star Kandi Burruss and her husband Todd Tucker. Parks claimed the couple were planning to drug Porsha Williams and take advantage of her sexually in their home.

Frankel went on to say that she believes Parks will not be able to "bounce back" from the lie she made. It turns out Frankel was right because it has been confirmed that Parks will not be coming back for season 10.

Cohen was at the NBCUniversal Upfronts blue carpet at Radio City Music Hall in New York on Monday, in which he briefly talked about Parks' controversial exit. It was obvious in the reunion finale that nobody wanted to work with Parks anymore, so the network reportedly made the decision to remove her from the show.

"None of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that's what you have to look at," he explained. "How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?"

Last week, Parks accused "RHOA" producers for allegedly feeding her false information and later throwing her under the bus. Sources close to the former housewife told TMZ that she was infuriated over what happened during the last episode.

Since the season wrapped up, Parks has been reportedly getting threats from angry viewers. Insiders claim that strangers are sending her office hate mails and her kids are being harassed as well.

Bravo has yet to officially release a statement on Parks' future in the reality series.

Season 10 of "RHOA" is expected to premiere in November on Bravo.