'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Cast Members Head to San Francisco for Special Trip

The ladies of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" recently got together for a special trip to San Francisco.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta A promotional photo of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

According to reports, filming for the reality show's 10th season began last month. It seems that viewers will see a lot of events this coming season since cast members Cynthia Bailey, Sheree Whitfield and NeNe Leakes have already thrown huge parties for their co-stars.

The ladies were recently spotted heading to San Francisco in what appears to be one of the major group trips of the upcoming installment. Although they took a break from the busy streets of Atlanta, it seems they brought a bit of drama along for the trip.

Rumor has it that there is already tension among the ladies as a divide begins to form. Kenya Moore, Kandi Burruss, NeNe and Cynthia came up with their own posse, while Marlo Hampton, Porsha Williams and Sheree decided to band together.

As previously announced, NeNe has returned to the show as a series regular for season 10. Many fans have been looking forward to her comeback ever since the announcement in June.

"There were so many bloggers and people saying she's returning, she's getting this, or she's getting that!" she told The Daily Dish. "I just want to be the person to finally say to my fans who have supported me for so many years... I'm back and ready for season 10. Let the shade begin, hunni!"

In other news, former "RHOA" star Phaedra Parks has been caught lying again. After being under fire for spreading vicious rumors about her co-star Kandi, the 43-year-old lawyer reportedly lied about renting out her mansion in Atlanta's Buckhead area.

Phaedra posted her home for rent on Zillow but immediately took it down after a media outlet noticed the ad. She went on to deny that she made the post, stressing that she never put her house for rent.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Bravo.