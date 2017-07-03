'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Did Bravo Fire Kenya Moore After Her Secret Wedding?

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The women of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

After Kenya Moore surprised the fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" when she secretly got married in a tropical destination, rumors claim that executives from Bravo are not happy with her decision and decided to fire her from the reality show.

Reporta claim that Moore's secret beach wedding with Marc Daly in St. Lucia in June made her lose her job, since the network has no prior information about it. She also decided to initially keep the identity of her new husband a secret from the public.

But Moore explained in an interview with People why she decided to keep mum about Daly's identity.

"He didn't sign up for this world, I did," Moore stated in the interview. "Every time someone has been associated with me, they attack that person — immediately going after them, trying to bring them down and saying crazy things. They tear people apart. And so for [Marc], he was like, 'This is about me and you — it's not about me or you.' He just wanted it to be about our pure love and not about him."

However, both Moore and Bravo have yet to confirm the firing rumors.

Moore reportedly met Daly through a common friend, her fellow Bravo celebrity Roblé Ali.

Meanwhile, Moore's castmate Kandi Burruss confirmed in an interview with Us Weekly during the BET Awards that she will once again be a part of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 despite the production of her other show with her former girl group Xscape.

"I'm doing both at the same time. Right now we're taping both shows. Xscape will be on Bravo this fall along with Housewives," Burruss stated. "I hope everybody supports the show just as much as they support Housewives."

Bravo is expected to air the 10th season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" later this year.