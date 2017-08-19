'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Is Cynthia Bailey's Ex Peter Thomas Coming Up with New Spin-Off?

bravotv.com Estranged couple Peter Thomas and Cynthia Bailey

The 10th season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" has yet to premiere, but fans of the reality show might also see a new spin-off featuring Cynthia Bailey's ex-husband Peter Thomas.

Reports say that Bravo and Thomas already started filming a pilot for a new show that will center on Club One, the club that he owns in Charlotte, North Carolina. According to speculations, Thomas' new show will be patterned after the fan-favorite "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" spin-off "Vanderpump Rules."

TMZ claims that the upcoming spin-off will also touch on the topic regarding Thomas' life as he owns and manages the club following his split with Bailey last year.

The relationship of the estranged couple has been a huge part of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" since 2010. The show even aired how they planned for their wedding, as well as their big day that happened in July 2010. They also dealt with several financial and personal difficulties on the reality show.

The divorce was reportedly finalized in March this year.

However, it remains unclear if Bailey will appear on her ex-husband's show. Fans of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" saw them together in public for the first time in months during the opening of his nightclub. But the 50-year-old model-actress previously revealed through Bravo's The Daily Dish in January that she was not comfortable during that event.

"It was a little awkward because I hadn't seen Peter in months prior to that, so I didn't know if he was gonna have a date there," Bailey said. "It was a little awkward because this is the first time that we had been out together in the same space — in his space, basically — and not be together."

Meanwhile, details about the return of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 remain scarce, but Bravo is expected to make the premiere date announcement soon.