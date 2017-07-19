'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Kandi Burruss Opens Up About NeNe Leakes' Season 10 Comeback

Kandi Burruss recently shared her thoughts about the upcoming return of her former co-star NeNe Leakes on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta The women of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"

Season 10 of the hit Bravo series is only a few months away. Ahead of its premiere, NeNe already confirmed that she is coming back for the milestone 10th season of "RHOA." Although the show is known for all the drama surrounding the cast, Kandi said she's excited to see NeNe on the program.

"Bringing the blasts from the past back into the future, it's going to be crazy, I'm sure. I'm just hoping that the craziness is not on me," Kandi told Life and Style.

She also said NeNe might relieve some of the tension from the previous season.

"Since NeNe's been gone, I was the one that took a lot of the heat, different drama, you know, and I cannot wait for her to help relieve some of this," the reality star added.

As fans can recall, Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker became the victim of false rumors last season. They were accused of planning on drugging co-star Porsha Williams and common friend Shamea Morton to take advantage of them.

Meanwhile, Phaedra Parks and Apollo Nida are officially divorced. Reports confirmed that the former couple, who both starred in the series, has reached a divorce settlement. They have agreed in the division of marital assets as well as spousal support. Court documents were not revealed to the press, making it unclear who received what.

Apollo is currently serving time in jail for fraud charges. As a result, Phaedra has been granted primary physical custody of their two sons: Dylan and Ayden. Phaedra is still single, while Apollo is now engaged to Sherien Almufti — a woman he met in 2013.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 is expected to premiere in November on Bravo.