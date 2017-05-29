'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Kandi Burruss Speaks Up on Rift With Co-Star Phaedra Parks

The conflict between "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stars Kandi Burruss and Phaedra Parks has reached new heights.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlantaA promotional photo of the reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

The drama between Phaedra and Kandi began with the belief that Kandi was not supportive of Phaedra during her divorce. During the season 9 finale of "RHOA," things got heated between the two when Phaedra revealed that Kandi and her husband Todd Tucker had planned on drugging Porsha Williams and Shamea Morton to take advantage of them sexually.

After the drugging allegations, Kandi has decided to cut ties with her former friend. "We can never talk again," she told E! News. Although Kandi may never want to talk with Phaedra again, she said she is still open to talking with Porsha. The reality stars were BFFs but Kandi said it's unlikely for them to rekindle their friendship. "I'll still probably never be close with her again," Kandi added.

Throughout the season, Phaedra also continuously claimed Kandi was a lesbian. However, most fans did not believe her since her information came from a still-unnamed source.

In an interview with E! News, executive producer Andy Cohen said getting Phaedra on the show for another season was quite difficult since none of the ladies wanted to work with her anymore.

"The question that we look at now with Phaedra is, when the reunion ended, none of the other women wanted to have anything to do with her. So that's what you have to look at," he explained. "How do you shoot a show about a group of friends when no one is speaking to one of the friends?"

After the emotional season 9, many viewers took to social media and urged Bravo to fire Phaedra because they did not like how she was creating false stories for the sake of ratings. It was recently reported that Phaedra was already fired from "RHOA," although the network has yet to confirm the reality star's exit.

The premiere date of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 has yet to be announced.