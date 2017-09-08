'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Kandi Burruss Talks About Phaedra Parks' Rumored Return; Cynthia Bailey Shows Off New Beau

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta) Featured is a promotional image for Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Kandi Burruss recently weighed in on Phaedra Parks' rumored return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

Parks was reportedly fired from the show after it was revealed that she started an ugly rumor about Burruss in season 9. She was also notorious for lying and starting conflicts among the other housewives, leading many viewers to hate her. Despite the things she had done, there are speculations that Parks has a chance to come back to the series.

In an interview, Burruss neither confirmed nor denied her co-star's return. She did say, however, that she has never filmed any season 10 scenes with Parks. "Hey, I don't know ... I have not done any scenes with her. I have not seen her so that's all I can tell you," she shared.

It is currently unclear whether Parks is really back for the next season. Filming for season 10 is now underway, and some of the reality stars who have been spotted taping for the upcoming episodes include NeNe Leakes, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey.

Meanwhile, it seems that Bailey has finally moved on from her previous relationship. Four months after her divorce from ex-husband Peter Thomas was finalized, the former model has confirmed her new relationship via Instagram. Bailey and her beau, motivational speaker Will Jones, are all smiles as they posed for a photo posted on social media last week.

Although it remains to be seen if Jones will make an appearance on "RHOA" this fall, fans will certainly not see Bailey walking down the aisle anytime soon. "I will never be in a relationship again where it will take a lawyer for me to walk away," Bailey told Us Weekly in November after filing for legal separation from Thomas. "I will never marry again," she added.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 is expected to premiere November 2017 on Bravo.