'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Kenya Moore Discusses Baby Plans; Porsha Williams Reacts to NeNe Leakes's Comeback

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore recently revealed that she wants to have kids with husband Marc Daly soon.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlantaA promotional photo of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

After her surprise St. Lucia wedding on June 10, the former beauty queen is now eager to have her first baby with Daly. Moore admitted that they are not living together yet, but she hopes to have a child as soon as possible.

"We both want to start a family and soon -- like, right away," she told PEOPLE magazine. "We both want a child."

Many fans were surprised when Moore tied the knot since she kept her relationship very private. In fact, most people did not even know about her then-fiancé's identity until after their wedding.

Moore explained that Daly is "extremely romantic" and he was the one who wanted to have an intimate wedding. No other "Real Housewives" stars were present at the event. She revealed that the wedding "was so last-minute" that her father was not able to make it to the ceremony. Her best friend, Brandon DeShazer, ended up walking her down the aisle instead.

The cast and crew of "RHOA" have yet to film new episodes, but it looks like the drama is already beginning. As reports point out, returning cast member Porsha Williams threw some shade at original star NeNe Leakes when she announced her return for season 10.

During an interview with Dish Nation, Porsha talked about her co-star's upcoming comeback. "She been waiting, I'm glad she got a job back," Porsha said of NeNe. "You got to be pretty excited to go do a whole photo shoot, all this, that. I'm glad, I'm happy for you, I'm glad you happy."

Porsha is notorious for always stirring up the drama in "RHOA," so it's expected that she will have more interesting encounters with the returning NeNe when season 10 debuts this year.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 premieres in November on Bravo.