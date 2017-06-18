'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Kenya Moore Gets Married; NeNe Leakes Returning to Series

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore is officially a married woman.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlantaA promotional photo of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Kenya tied the knot last weekend in St. Lucia, during an intimate ceremony in front of her closest family and friends, according to PEOPLE. The Bravo personality married a businessman whom she met in 2016, and they started dating after a few months.

"I'm just ecstatic," Kenya told the publication. "This man is the love of my life, and I'm so happy to begin our lives together as husband and wife."

Kenya's marriage came as a surprise to fans since she has kept her relationship very private. The identity of her husband is still not revealed to the public — probably to avoid all the drama similar to what she experienced with her ex-boyfriend, Matt Jordan. The issue between them even got to the point where Kenya filed a restraining order against Matt, who was allegedly stalking and threatening her at the time.

In other news, NeNe Leakes recently confirmed that she is returning to "RHOA" for the show's milestone 10th season. The former Broadway actress said she decided to comeback to the reality series that launched her career for her fans.

"My fans have supported me all these years, and it started to feel like I was disappointing them," she shared in a press statement. "I just want to be the person to finally say to my fans who have supported me for so many years: I'm back and ready for season 10. Let the shade begin, hunni!"

Leakes's frenemy and original "RHOA" cast member Kim Zolciak-Biermann is also reportedly joining season 10 as a regular. She made a guest appearance in the program's season 9 finale last month, joining a housewarming party organized by Sheree Whitfield, where she had a heated confrontation with Kenya.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 premieres November 2017 on Bravo.