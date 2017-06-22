'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Kenya Moore's Ex, Matt Jordan, Reacts to Her Surprise Wedding

Matt Jordan seems ready to finally move on from his ex, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore after news of her wedding was announced to the public.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlantaA promotional photo of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Kenya recently tied the knot with businessman Marc Daly in an intimate beach ceremony. The pair wed in St. Lucia over the weekend as they were joined by their closest friends and family. The reality star initially kept her husband's identity a secret, but she decided to reveal his name when she posted their wedding photo on Instagram.

Many fans were surprised to learn about Kenya's secret wedding because despite being a celebrity, she managed to keep her relationship very private. Kenya's former boyfriend, Matt, took to social media to express his heartbreak over losing the Bravo celebrity, and offer her well wishes now that she's married.

Matt posted a throwback photo of him and Kenya on the show, along with a caption about what he felt when he heard the news of her wedding. "I made alot of mistakes, but I loved & cherished her," the professional trainer wrote. "I can't lie the news of this rocked me. I pray her heart is in good hands. Take care of her. She was everything to me. The fight for her heart is over. I lost!! Peace.... #tko."

Kenya began dating Marc right after her split with Matt. TMZ reported that Kenya was granted a one-year restraining order against her ex earlier this month. The model/beauty queen already had a temporary restraining order against him, but it ended in April when she did not appear in court. She explained that she was unable to find Matt at the time of the hearing.

Footage from Kenya's beach wedding is expected to be featured on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 when it premieres this fall on Bravo.