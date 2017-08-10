'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Kim Zolciak Recalls Frightening Stroke; Will Her Daughter Brielle Join Series?

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta) The women of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak-Biermann opened up about her "life-changing" stroke on this week's "Hollywood Medium."

During the episode, Tyler Henry spoke with Zolciak and her husband Kroy Biermann about "two stroke messages" he is seeing. The 39-year-old then said it was pertaining to her, revealing that she had a stroke in September 2015 because of a blood clot.

"The stroke was life-changing — literally," she told the clairvoyant medium (via Us Magazine). "I never thought at 37 I would have a stroke, and in front of my children, nonetheless. I've pretty much fully recovered, but I can't say that I don't think like, 'Could this happen again?'"

Meanwhile, Zolciak's daughter Brielle might be following the footsteps of her reality star mom. The 20-year-old is reportedly considering joining the show as a full-time cast member. Brielle grew up watching her mother deal with drama on "RHOA" over the years. A source told Celebrity Insider that the blonde beauty believes she can also go toe-to-toe with the other housewives.

"She wants to join the cast, and not just as a 'friend' or a 'guest,'" said the insider. "She thinks she can hold her own in that world."

Zolciak is a mother to six kids: teenage daughters Ariana and Brielle from her previous relationships, and four children from her current husband — Kroy Jr., Kash, and twins Kane and Kaia.

Biermann, a football outside linebacker, adopted Ariana and Brielle when he tied the knot with Zolciak.

The reality star and former Atlanta Falcons defensive end met in May 2010 during the "Dancing with Atlanta Stars" event. They decided to get married a year after dating in a $1 million ceremony. The Zolciak-Biermann family now lives in a 7,186 sq ft mansion which they describe as their "dream house."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 is expected to premiere Nov. 2017 on Bravo.