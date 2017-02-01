'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Marlo Goes After 'Bipolar' Kenya and Urges Kandi to Clarify Lesbian Rumors As Wives Hit the Wilderness

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The next episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 9 will see the ladies explore the wilderness, but it looks like the crew will make the wild look tame in episode 13, "Wives of the Wilderness."

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta"Real Housewives of Atlanta" official Facebook photo banner

The installment will see the wives bond as they experience camping out, free falling and just exploring the waters. As one would expect, this does not go as planned.

While it won't be a surprise that there will be a lot of shrieking and shuddering involved in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 9, episode 13 as they engage in these activities and get the not-so-pleasant surprise of laying a hand on random creatures from the wild, things will go downhill as the ladies start to bicker.

In this episode, Marlo will match their backdrop and look all the more feral as she drops some bombs in "Wives of the Wilderness."

Kenya was called "evil" and "bipolar" while Marlo said that she can't even "keep a broke man," adding that her mother not wanting to do anything with her suggests she is indeed evil.

Marlo also makes dinner time both tense and awkward in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 9, episode 13 as she confronts Kandi about being a lesbian. When she asked the question, Sheree's jaw dropped.

The latter was asked the same question during her appearance at "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen," in which she said, "I think Kandi's admitted to dipping in the lady pond, right?"

She went on to say, "We just didn't know it was with Shamea," then added, "Just kidding. Just kidding."

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 9, episode 13, "Wives of the Wilderness" airs Sunday, Feb. 5, at 8 p.m. ET on Bravo.