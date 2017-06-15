'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: NeNe Leakes Ready to 'Let the Shade Begin' in Season 10

(Photo: REUTERS/Jason Szenes) "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star NeNe Leakes.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 will finally see the return of an original cast member, NeNe Leakes, who last appeared in the series as a guest star in season 8.

In a statement to The Daily Dish, Leakes said that the fan demand for her return is astonishing and that everyday fans would always come up to her to ask when she will be back and how they missed her.

"My fans have supported me all these years, and it started to feel like I was disappointing them," Leakes, who has been a regular in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" in the first seven seasons, admitted.

"There were so many bloggers and people saying she's returning, she's getting this, or she's getting that! I just want to be the person to finally say to my fans who have supported me for so many years ... I'm back and ready for season 10. Let the shade begin, hunni," she declared.

Leakes also warned on Twitter, in which she first teased her "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" return, that "the threat is back." She added that making her reappearance happen was a "long process."

Leakes was the last of the original "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members of the series to depart the show. During that time, her contract with the reality show has expired and felt that it was time to "spread my wings and do different things," adding that it was a difficult decision she thought about for a while.

Chile you know I LIVE for a shady moment but I really wanna take this time to thank everybody that showed me so much love yesterday! The text messages, emails, phone calls and comments were like WOW! Thanks to my team who worked tirelessly behind the scenes to makes this happen! Thanks to Bravo and True Entertainment! Love you all ❤️ #RHOA A post shared by NeNe Leakes (@neneleakes) on Jun 15, 2017 at 9:45am PDT

She did not take a break from television though since she appeared in the panel game show "To Tell the Truth" as one of the judges alongside Betty White and Jalen Rose.

Now, she is ready to once again take over in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10. She will reportedly appear in majority of the episodes so it is looking like a serious comeback.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 has no premiere date yet.