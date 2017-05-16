'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Parks Says Allegations Against Burruss Came From Show's Producers

A week since Phaedra Parks was axed from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," some fans of the show still cannot seem to get over the issue surrounding her ousting. The explosive episode happened during the reunion of the housewives, where Parks appeared to have falsely told Porsha Williams that Kandi Burruss and her husband had wanted to do drugs and rape her. The bombshell culminated in Parks being ousted from the show.

Now, there is a new development in the story, as Parks claims that she had to lie on the said episode because of the producers of the show. According to her, one of the producers told her about the plans. After repeating the story to a fellow cast member, it turned out that she was fed with wrong information and the editing of the episode made it look like the information actually came from her.

In a recent interview, a source revealed that Parks was pointing a finger at the producers, claiming they were the culprits behind the sensitive allegations against Burruss and her husband. A source told Page Six, "Phaedra tried to blame producers for manipulating the scenario, and it was cut from the reunion show. They're not allowed to break the 'fourth wall' and talk about production. It may not have been entirely Phaedra's fault, but she has to take the fall."

Despite Parks' recent allegations against the producers of the show, a Bravo representative maintained that the RHOA production team was not in any way involved in her ousting. According to the representative, the RHOA star was fired for breaching a morality clause in her contract with the network.

The representative said that in the cast members' contracts, there are certain lines which they are not allowed to cross. Since libel is one of them, Parks was found to be in breach of contract.

