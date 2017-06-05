'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Phaedra Parks Opens Up About Second Divorce Proceedings

After a difficult season and an explosive season finale, "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Phaedra Parks is faced with a challenging future ahead, with a judge overturning the ruling of her divorce from Apollo Nida.

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta)A promotional photo of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

According to reports, the pair has started the divorce proceedings again, and Parks has opened up that the hardest part of the situation is losing the independence she thought she got back when her divorced was finalized in July 2016. The couple's second round of divorce proceedings are still in the early stages, which the reality star has referred to as "disheartening."

"[The divorce] was finalized last year in July so of course that obviously made me assume that I had regained my independence and a new start," Parks told Us Weekly. "So to be placed back into a position where I have to do it all over again ... it's disheartening but it's a process and I can't obviously change it," she added.

There are rumors circulating that the reason the judge overturned the initial ruling that granted Parks and Nida a divorce is that the mother-of-two intentionally messed up the paper work to keep her estranged husband out of the loop of the proceedings. However, the reality star shut down this speculation, stating that Nida was very active throughout the process.

The decision to overturn the couple's divorce was made back in March. The judge claimed that the ruling was unfavorable for Nida as he was not able to attend the hearings, which the judge believe would have been possible even if he is currently serving a prison sentence for fraud.

Though Nida is still legally bound to Parks, he is currently engaged to friend and real estate agent Sherien Almufti from behind bars. However, Nida's new relationship does not sever his legal tie to his wife, which is why the Bravo reality star knows that she must continue to push for the divorce.

"Of course it's very frustrating, it's very expensive, it's very emotionally draining and quite time consuming," Parks said. "It's a very difficult process and it's unfortunate that it was overturned but it is what it is and so I'll go through the process again and we'll see what happens this time. Hopefully it won't take as long as it did the first time."