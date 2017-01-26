'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Porsha Williams Speaks About The Hottest Issues Surrounding The Show

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Porsha Williams recently clarified several matters about an alleged steamy three-way affair that involves couple Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker as well as her friend and another star of the show, Shamea Morton.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlanta

In a recent episode of the reality show, Williams and co-star Phaeda Parks were shown talking about Morton who was supposedly asked to get involved in an affair with the mentioned couple. Viewers saw Williams and Parks telling co-star Sheree Whitfield that the idea was proposed by Burruss herself.

As if the show was not controversial enough, the episode definitely caused more stir among the reality show cast. It is also no wonder that it has led a lot of their fans to be intrigued with the revelation.

However, in Williams' latest appearance and interview with PEOPLE, the reality star came clean and clarified that she never claimed Morton "did anything sexual with Kandi."

The reality star in the hot seat further explained that she never said Morton was involved in a consensual sexual affair with the Burruss-Tucker couple. She however mentioned that one night, when she and her friends were drunk, a kiss happened between Tucker and Williams but that was all.

Williams told PEOPLE, "My friend Shamea has never told me anything like that has happened with Kandi." She added, "As far as what else Kandi is doing with her personal life, watch the rest of the show. It will come out."

"I have no want to be with Todd whatsoever. There was a night when we were in the club and I was super drunk with beer goggles and there was a kiss. There was fun in the club. But there was nothing where anybody went home with anyone," Williams further explained.

On other news, Williams has also mentioned in the same PEOPLE magazine report that she has already made attempts to make up with Nene Leakes. She shared that she has been trying to call her but Leakes had not answered or returned her calls. Williams maintained she's open to speaking again with Leakes.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" airs every Sunday at 8 p.m. EST on Bravo TV.