'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News: Shereé Speaks About Housewarming Drama

Shereé Whitfield has just opened her house to welcome watching fans and "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast following a long wait for the highly anticipated housewarming event. Whitfield spoke with Bravo about the drama that Kenya Moore and a visiting Kim Zolciak brought to the occasion.

Although the night has been a success for Whitfield, no event with the housewives will go by without a bit of drama, and this time Moore and Zolciak were the ones going at it, as Reality Tea tells the story. This time, too, Whitfield was content to simply enjoy her time welcoming her guests at the grand opening of her house.

In a recent interview with Bravo TV, Whitfield gave her general impression of the party. "Overall, I was extremely pleased at how the housewarming turned out. The entertainment was fabulous. The food was delicious and everyone looked beautiful!" Whitfield said. "Throughout the years I've learned to just let go of the things that I cannot control. By doing that I was able to feel happy, positive, and enjoy my night!" she adds later, probably referring to Moore handing out unsolicited critique of her unfinished basement.

When asked about Moore disparaging her house, Whitfield replied that it did not faze her in the least. "Nothing Miss Kenya does surprises me. I do feel that her actions were disrespectful and classless," she said.

Moore took it upon herself to lead the camera crew to the unfinished parts of the house, a move that did not sit well with Whitfield. "I did not go into her home and go wander around freely throughout her residence. I respected the fact that I was in her home and only remained in the sections of the home that were open to guests," Whitfield asserted.

So Whitfield must have enjoyed the next few minutes when Zolciak started laying into Moore. "Kenya definitely met her match with Kim. One thing about Kim I always loved is that she will definitely give it to you straight with no chaser," Whitfield noted.

