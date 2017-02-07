'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News, Spoilers: Kandi Burruss Put On the Spot Regarding Her Sexuality in Glamping Episode

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

The upcoming episode of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" will see Kandi Burruss at the center of a rumor as Marlo Hampton confronts her about her sexual preference. The drama continues as the ladies go on their glamping trip in the woods.

'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.

The previous episode ended with the housewives on a bus headed for the woods. Despite the rollercoaster ride of drama and emotions they went through preceding the bus ride, all of them were still willing to go glamping with each other.

According to the official synopsis of the next episode, the ladies' glamorous camping plans will not start out the way they expected. They will be surprised to find out that they will have to sleep in tents during the first night of their trip. But the surprises do not stop there.

Everyone knows that things between Marlo and Kenya Moore have been rocky at best. And Marlo will take advantage of their camping trip to talk to Kenya about the beef between them. However, their conversation turns awry when their exchange results in a huge disagreement.

Things heat up the following day when Kandi is put on the spot about rumors surrounding her sexuality. There has been talk for quite some time now that Kandi may be a lesbian, but this will be the first time that she is confronted on it.

"Everyone's being real. I have a question," Marlo asks Kandi in the promo clip. "Are you a lesbian?"

Their bonding experience is cut short by Marlo's big question, but the truth will come out as the housewives all make the choice to let it all out. Bad blood, both old and new, will brought in full view.

It has been an emotional season for the ladies of Atlanta. Friendships have been tested, bonds have been broken, and the drama is at an all-time high.

