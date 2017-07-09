'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' News Updates: Kenya Moore Shares More Photos of New Husband

REUTERS/Kevork Djansezian "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore in trouble?

It seems like "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kenya Moore is ready to share more of her new husband Marc Daly with the public.

On her Instagram page, Moore posted a new photo of herself and her husband aboard a boat in New York City. This is the first photo that she posted with Daly outside their surprise wedding ceremony in a beach in St. Lucia last month.

#baeday A post shared by Kenya Moore (@thekenyamoore) on Jul 9, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

She also shared another photo from their wedding last week with the caption "What therefore God hath joined together, let no man put asunder." However, Daly's face was obscured in the photo.

Rumors claim that Moore's decision to marry Daly without informing Bravo reportedly caused her some trouble.

TMZ reported that sources from the production claim that producers of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" wanted her to involve her new husband on the show. However, Daly reportedly has no intentions to be part of the long-running reality series.

Moore reportedly argues with the producers that she is the one under contract with the network, and Daly has no obligations to join her if he does not want to. She also claims that she waited for a long time before she finally found the right man, and she does not want the show to ruin it for her.

But the sources claim that Moore's arguments are ignored by the producers and they gave her an ultimatum that if Daly does not appear in the next season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," she will be kicked out of the show.

Bravo and Moore have yet to respond to the rumors.

Meanwhile, returning Housewife NeNe Leakes refuted the rumors that she is planning to leave the show after signing again for season 10 because of an altercation with another co-star.

In her Instagram post, Leakes claims that no such thing happened. She also warned those who are making up these rumors to stop.

Bravo is slated to air "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 later this year.