'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10 cast: NeNe Leakes Announces Return, to Receive Hefty Salary

NeNe Leakes is returning to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" for season 10. The 49-year-old reality show star made the announcement on Twitter on June 14, Wednesday.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofAtlantaNeNe Leakes in "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

"It's been a long process but we've finally reached an agreement!" Leakes wrote on Twitter, adding, "All hail the Queen for season 10 of #RHOA @bravotv #thethreatisback."

Leakes is an original cast member on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," but left the show after season 7 in 2015. She later went on to appear on the E! television program "Fashion Police," where she is a regular together with Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski and Margaret Cho.

As of season 9, the regular cast members on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" include Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams and Sheree Whitfield.

Us Weekly also confirmed that Leakes's former best friend, Kim Zolciak, will also make a comeback in season 10. Unlike Leakes, however, it remains unclear if Zolciak will appear as a show regular or a guest.

Leakes's return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" stirred rumors about the star's estimated salary. After negotiating with Bravo TV for three months, the in-demand Leakes reportedly sealed a $2 million deal for her appearance in season 10.

"The network gave her the most lucrative deal in network history," a source exclusively told Radar Online. Leakes's contract is also said to contain a "most favored nations clause" which allows her full preference and freedom to choose her own filming schedule. With this clause, she is able to retain her hosting stint on "Fashion Police" and run the HSN clothing line.

The report added that filming for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 has begun. The show will focus on a "back to basics" theme and with Leakes at the center of the story.

Bravo TV has not yet confirmed the official release date for "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.