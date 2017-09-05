'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10 Rumors: Phaedra Parks to Return?

Facebook/Real Housewives of Atlanta Rumors claim that Phaedra Parks will still be a part of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.

After earlier reports claimed that Phaedra Parks had been fired from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," the latest rumors claim that the controversial cast member of the reality series may not be done with her stint on the show yet as, allegedly, she was spotted filming with Kandi Burruss.

It was earlier rumored that Parks had been fired from "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" following her admission that she was the one who started the rumors that Burruss orchestrated a date rape of their fellow "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star, Porsha Williams. Hence, many were surprised when rumors claiming that Parks was spotted with Burruss started circulating online recently.

However, when Burruss was recently asked to confirm the rumors about Parks' return to "The Real Housewives of Atlanta," the reality star could only say that those have nothing to do with her, suggesting that it was not her issue to address. She eventually revealed, though, that at the time she was asked, she still had not filmed any scene involving Parks nor she had seen her on the set.

As Bravo has also been mum on the rumors, it is now suspected that the network is feeding on the curiosity of the fans as a way to hype up the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." After all, as Burruss earlier revealed in an interview, the upcoming season of the Bravo reality series will even be more intense as compared to its previous season.

"It was a lot of drama last season, so I kind of prepared myself now that I'm coming into this season, season 10, it's gonna be even crazier. It's a lot of different things going on, not just with me, but some of our past castmates are coming back, and we're gonna see how that goes. We just started taping this past week. I haven't even seen everybody yet," Burruss told Us Weekly last June.

Bravo has yet to announce the release date of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10.