'The Real Housewives of Atlanta' Season 10 Spoilers: Kandi and Porsha's Tiff Far From Over

Trouble is brewing in the new season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

Tension will continue to escalate between Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams in the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta."

According to Celebrity Insider, Burruss is allegedly throwing shade at her co-star in a brief clip she shared for the new installment. The reality star was shown checking her hair and makeup and wearing a dress with a plunging neckline. At the background of the video, Williams' voice could reportedly be heard as she commented about Burruss' hair. Fans say that the caption the Xscape diva wrote for the clip was a response to the other woman's remarks. It read: "When they talking about you but you're unbothered.... Thanks, @erika_lapearl_mu @sewjodie & @hauseofglam for getting me together for #RHOA10."

Burruss and Williams are allegedly still not talking to each other after the scandal from season 9. It all started when Phaedra Parks told Williams that Burruss and her husband, Todd Tucker, were planning on drugging her and then doing something bad to her. Parks has already issued an apology to the couple, stating that she just repeated what she heard from a source. Burruss, on the other hand, was furious about the lie and castigated the other woman for bringing damage to her business and brand.

For her part, Williams also apologized to Burruss. However, fans can expect the tension between the two to continue on in the new installment.

Meanwhile, another "RHOA" star has recently made headlines. Cynthia Bailey has added more designs to her eyewear line. She told E! News she was really proud of her products, calling them timeless and chic. According to the reality star, people will not feel embarrassed wearing her readers since they look like fashion glasses.

"They're going to complement your whole situation: face, clothes, everything. You can proudly pull out your readers at the dinner table with your husband or boyfriend to read the menu because they're fabulous," Bailey said.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" season 10 is expected to air later this year.