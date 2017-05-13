'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Latest News: Lisa Rinna May Not Return for Season 8

Fans have been wondering whether or not reality star Lisa Rinna will return to Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after its seventh season.

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills)A promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

In "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 7, Lisa was caught up in two feuds — the first one with Eden Sassoon, Kyle Richards and Kim Richards, and the second one with Dorit Kemsley.

The conflict with Eden, Kyle and Kim boiled over into the reunion, with Lisa and her opposition getting into another argument about whether or not she claimed Kim was not sober and that she was "close to death." Then, in the second of three reunion installments this season, Lisa was seen leaving in tears after Kim aggressively returned a stuff bunny that Lisa bought as a gift for Kim's grandson.

In an interview with ET Online at the Associates for Breast and Prostate Cancer Studies annual Mother's Day luncheon at the Four Seasons Hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, May 10, Lisa was asked about her future plans concerning the reality TV series.

"I'm on hiatus," Lisa told ET Online with a laugh. "I don't have any thoughts. I'm done. I am not working right now, and it is heaven. All I have to say. Heaven!"

The reality star also revealed that she was not so sure that she will be back for season 8.

"I have no idea," she admitted. "No one ever knows whether they'll be back until, like, five minutes before, to be honest with you. Who knows? I don't know what the plan is for me. I never do."

If the rumors of Lisa's departure from the reality show are indeed true, it means she will not be the only one that will not be returning for season 8. Cast member Eden has officially left the show, announcing her exit on Facebook.

In her post, Eden revealed that leaving "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" meant that she could refocus on being true to who she is, adding that she had learned some "huge life lessons."

Given that a cast member has official left the show, many fans are clamoring for the return of Camille Grammer as a series regular. She officially left "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after season 3.