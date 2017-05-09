'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' News: Eden Sassoon Will Not Be Returning Next Season

It looks like Eden Sassoon will not be joining the rest of the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for another season run. After one season of joining the show as a friend of the housewives, Sassoon has announced on social media that she will not be returning to the series.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHillsA promotional photo of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as the cover photo of the show's official Facebook page.

Eden Sassoon took to social media to voice out her decision to leave the show on Wednesday, May 4. Her announcement touched on the limits that being on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" has imposed on her need to express herself. Sassoon made the announcement as a post on her Facebook Page, saying that she wants to reveal her exit through her own words, as reported by E!.

"I want to BE the one to share with everyone this news. I WILL NOT BE RETURNING TO #RHOBH NEXT SEASON," Sassoon wrote on her social media account. "In receiving this #news I feel free & ALIVE to BE the REAL ME that was not shown to the #bravo world of viewers. I truly am #grateful for the experience & huge life lessons I was up against." Sassoon continued.

Eden Sassoon made her first season appearance on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as a friend of the regular cast. Eden, the daughter of beauty magnate Vidal Sassoon, became close with Lisa Rinna while forming a complicated relationship with Kim and Kyle Richards.

The reality guest star has been touring media outlets in the recent week, making comments on the regular cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" and generally stirring up controversy wherever she goes, according to Reality Tea.

When she's not handing out revelations about her costars, Sassoon has been saying that she does consider going back to the show. In an interview with The Tomorrow Show, she said: "I would've gone back because I knew that they needed me for unfinished business, and I made a commitment to them and to Bravo."