'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' News: 'Hollywood Medium' Sends Lisa Vanderpump to Tears With a Message From Late Grandmother

The eighth season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills (RHOBH)" may not be due to premiere until later this year, but fans of the reality television series can catch an appearance one of its cast members on an upcoming episode of "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry."

British restaurateur, writer, television personality, Lisa Vanderpump has been trying to communicate with her late grandmother who died 10 years ago. And since she has not had success in establishing a connection with the departed, a reading from renowned medium Tyler Henry has reportedly brought her to tears on the thirteenth episode of the said show.

A clip posted on E! Online shows the usually no-nonsense Vanderpump crying after Henry shared a message from her grandmother saying, "I was with you before you came today."

Henry also said that Vanderpump's grandmother communicates with her not with direct messages, but with a more personal connection that manifests itself through feelings.

"It's like, if she's gonna communicate to you, you're just gonna know or feel what she would've done. And that's more of the way that she seems to connect," Henry said.

Knowing this was enough to bring out the emotions from Vanderpump, who says that it is comforting to learn that her grandmother has remained connected to her.

The television personality previously hinted via The Sun that she might not return for the eighth season of "RHOBH" following what described to as a "brutal" seventh year embroiled in furious feuds with her fellow housewives.

Aside from running a dog center, Vanderpump also stars in another reality television show on Bravo titled "Vanderpump Rules," which features her along with her staff at the SUR restaurant in West Hollywood, California. She said she needed to see if she would have time to be doing two shows while also managing her dog center.

"Nothing has been decided yet for season 8," Vanderpump said.

In the meantime, "Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry" season 2 episode 13 airs on Wednesday, June 21, at 8 p.m. on E! Aside from Vanderpump, the episode will also feature Allison Janney, Portia De Rossi, and Kacey Musgraves.