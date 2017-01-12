'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' News, Recap: Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards Are at It Again

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Game night just got dirty on "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards start butting heads again on Tuesday's episode.

FACEBOOK/The Real Housewives of Beverly HillsThe cast of 'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' season 7

As fans know, the co-stars drew blood in the previous season. While things seemed to have toned down a bit in the Beverly Hills circle, it appears that Rinna will not let things go that easily and Kim just isn't ready to accept the fact that Rinna never apologized.

Us Weekly's recap of Tuesday's episode notes that Kim and Rinna's endless battle for this season started when Rinna went after Dorit Kemsley for the underwear issue that seems to live on. Kim tried to defend Dorit but the battle quickly shifted to the true issue between Rinna and Kim.

While Kim reminded Rinna that the latter went after her the entire year, Rinna insisted, "The truth is the truth." Kim then made it clear that Rinna never really apologized for everything she said.

Rinna seems to believe that everything she said and did to Kim was justifiable since she says Kim went after her husband, Harry Hamlin. Kim denied Rinna's allegations but Rinna once again drew blood by bringing up Kim's arrest.

Kim was arrested back in 2015 for shoplifting at a Target store. The other "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 7 stars pointed out that it was wrong for Rinna to bring the issue up.

Later on, Rinna was convinced by the other gals to apologize to Kim and she did. However, it remains to be seen if the Kim-Rinna issue really will come to an end after Rinna's apology in Tuesday's episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 7.

Meanwhile, Reality Tea points out that it appears the underwear thing will also be an ongoing topic all throughout this season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." At one point in the episode, Dorit tried to tell Eileen Davidson that she felt attacked by her other co-stars. It has yet to be revealed though if the underwear topic and Dorit will again be scrutinized in the upcoming episodes.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 7 airs every Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST, on Bravo.