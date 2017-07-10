'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' News: Teddi Jo Mellencamp to Replace Eileen Davidson in Season 8?

Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills A cast member to leave "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" as a new one joins.

A new cast member is expected to join the eighth season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" after former model Eileen Davidson announced her exit from the series.

E! News revealed that Teddi Jo Mellencamp, the daughter of legendary musician John Mellencamp, will join the rest of the cast of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8. However, the report did not reveal if Mellencamp with be a full-time Housewife or if she will be featured as one of the friends of the cast.

The news about Mellencamp's participation in the long-running Bravo reality series started when former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" member Camille Grammer posted a photo of herself with the current cast members, including Lisa Rinna, Lisa Vanderpump, Erika Girardi, Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, and another former Housewife Adrienne Maloof. This also features the rumored new cast member for the first time.

Hot night in Vegas pic.twitter.com/f9FeiyfgkB — Camille Grammer (@TheRealCamilleG) July 7, 2017

Little is known about Mellencamp, but she is reportedly married to Edwin Arroyave. She also has two children and one stepchild.

Bravo has yet to comment on Mellencamp's participation on the show.

Meanwhile, Davidson announced her exit from the series through a statement obtained by E! News.

"After a lot of careful thought, I've decided because of my crazy schedules at The Young and The Restless, as well as Days of Our Lives, it's best for me and my family if I step away from being a Housewife for now," the actress/reality show star stated. "But you never know, I might be popping in from time to time just to see what the ladies are up to! Thanks for your love and support guys!!!"

Davidson was first introduced in the series in season 5 together with Rinna. Her claim to fame on the show was the controversial wine splashing from former co-star Brandi Glanville, as well as her feuds with Vanderpump and Kim Richards.

Bravo is scheduled to air the premiere episode of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" later this year.