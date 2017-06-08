'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' News: Will Brandi Glanville Return for Season 8?

Will Brandi Glanville consider returning to "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" for its eighth season?

(Photo: Facebook/RealHousewivesofBeverlyHills)A promotional photo of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Glanville's former co-stars in Bravo's reality series, which includes Lisa Vanderpump, Kyle Richards and Lisa Rinna, are preoccupied with filming for the upcoming season, set to be released later this year. Meanwhile, Glanville has spoken to E! Network's "Daily Pop" about her possible future with the reality show she used to be a part of.

"I think right now my life is in a better place. I have a boyfriend, so it's different now. I think when you are single on the show people just come for you because there is no man to be there having your back, you're an easy target," Glanville said, according to a report by All About the Real Housewives.

According to The Inquisitr, while the former "Real Housewives" cast member claimed to be content with her life at the moment, she didn't completely turn down the possibility of coming back to the show in the near future. The reality TV star also admitted that her behavior prior to her exit back in 2015 was not very pleasant.

"I probably wouldn't have slapped [Lisa Vanderpump]," Brandi Glanville admitted, citing their altercation in Amsterdam. "I didn't hit her that hard ... but they put a sound effect to it, so it sounds like I really abused her. I'm like 'Oh God, that's not going to go well for me.' So, that was probably my one regret."

After her incident with Vanderpump, Glanville's appearance in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" was reduced, and she ended up rarely appearing in the show's sixth season. She completely abandoned the show in season 7, and a couple of new housewives were added to the cast in her place.

Glanville received a lot of backlash for her behavior in the reality show, but she told Daily Pop that her involvement in the Bravo reality series had been worth it.

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" returns for its eighth season later this year.