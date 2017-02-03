'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 7 News: Show Newbie Dorit Kemsley Explains Her Accent

Bravo TV/The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" newcomer Dorit Kemsley and her unusual accent have been causing a commotion in the Hills since she joined the current season of the long-running reality TV show.

Kemsley, who was brought in the show by close friend and series cast member Lisa Vanderpump for the seventh year of the program, is currently the subject of everyone's attention especially with the slightly different way that she speaks. Being born and raised in Connecticut, the housewife was expected to have a normal American accent. But instead, she sounds more like someone with a mixed European accent.

This has caused a lot of drama in "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" with co-star Erica Girardi insinuating that Kemsley's accent may just be for show so that she will stand out from the rest of the girls. However, in a recent interview with Bravo's Daily Dish, Kemsley finally explains why she talks the way she does.

"I think the way I speak is probably a combination of many things. First and foremost, I am married to a Brit who's got a very, very strong London accent, and I'm sure some of his inflections have sort of rolled over on me," she said referring to her husband of almost two years, English businessman, Paul Kemsley.

While Kemsley admits that she grew up in America, she points out that the fact that she has been traveling back and forth to Europe since she was 19 has definitely affected how she speaks. The multitude of destinations that she has been in, including her studying and eventually working in Italy for one decade, along with her ability to easily pick up foreign languages and accents equate to the unusual way she speaks today.

"I had a tendency to over enunciate, so I think at times some of my English is part that and part inflection. And you know being around a lot of Europeans and a lot of Brits, you just become a product of your environment really. That's who I am. That's the way I speak. I don't hear it. My husband doesn't hear it but it's definitely become a topic of conversation," she explained.

Proof of just how knowledgeable she is in terms of language, Kemsley reveals that she is quite eloquent in Italian as well as Spanish. She also knows a little bit of Hebrew because her father was raised speaking it so the two of them used to converse in the language.

Learn more about Kemsley and the rest of the housewives in season 7 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" airing new episodes every Tuesday, 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.