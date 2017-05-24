'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 8 News: Lisa Vanderpump Returning Next Season

"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 7 almost lost Lisa Vanderpump when she nearly quit at the beginning of it. Since then, fans have been living in trepidation that Vanderpump will finally push through with her original plans of leaving the show. If she was so desperate to quit the show at the beginning of the year, will she disappear from the show's season 8?

Vanderpump had initially thought that the show was beginning to feel like it was attacking her lifestyle.

"I was reticent because I felt the last season was just so aggressive towards me. I'm not a victim in it because I did hit back and the audience were great and really supported me, but it just went down a road I just thought, 'I don't think I can do this anymore,'" Vanderpump told Access Hollywood Live, as reported by People.

Despite this, the successful housewife had a change of heart and the details were revealed in an exclusive interview with Radar Online. Vanderpump is reportedly returning for "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8. According to the source that was interviewed, Vanderpump's reason for returning involves a deal that she couldn't refuse and one that would make her the show's highest paid housewife.

Furthermore, a more profound reason for her decision to continue her deal with the production involved the show's accommodation for her charitable causes, especially "Stop Yulin Forever."

"Lisa is very pleased with the direction that last season took, highlighting all of her charitable causes," the source told Radar Online.

The Vanderpump Dog Foundation has been a huge success and if it were not for the publicity provided by the show and Vanderpump's own passion, the rescue center wouldn't fly. Reports even indicate the center has been so successful that it might earn its own spin-off.