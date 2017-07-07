'The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Season 8: See Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards Reunite

Kyle Richards recently confirmed that "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" season 8 has begun filming with a photo of her and Lisa Vanderpump. The women were posing with their Bravo TV film crew in a photo that was posted on Richards' Instagram page.

There is currently very little detail about the upcoming eighth season of the reality TV series, only that Richards and Vanderpump will return and that season 7 addition, Eden Sassoon, will not.

After the conclusion of "The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" season 7 early this year, Sasson confirmed to her fans that she will not return next season. Sasson caused quite a scene during her stint on the series after she inserted herself into the constant drama of Kim Richards' and her struggle to be sober.

As for the others, it has been speculated that Dorit Kemsley will likely return next season. According to All About the Real Housewives, there is also a possibility that Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Eileen Davidson will be back with Davidson taking on a lesser role.

Camille Grammer also teased her return after making a cameo last season. Grammer told ET that she was interested in making a full-time comeback next season.

Grammer is can't wait to return to the show believing she can better deal with the ongoing drama between the women. For the moment, Bravo has yet to confirm whether she will indeed return to the reality show.

"I needed a break for a little while," says Grammer referring to her messy breakup with Kelsey Grammer and her cancer battle. The 48-year old mother of two starred in the first two seasons of the reality show before assuming a guest-starring role ever since.

"The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills" season 8 is expected to premiere later this year.