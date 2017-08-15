'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Season 2 News: Brandi, Stephanie Reveal They Are Besties No More

Facebook/Real Housewives of Dallas Brandi Redmond reveals she was hurt with what Stephanie Hollman wrote on her BravoTV.com blog.

Brandi Redmond and Stephanie Hollman of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" have revealed in the season 2 premiere of the reality-TV series that they are besties no more.

While Redmond and Hollman were almost inseparable in the previous season of "The Real Housewives of Dallas," fans cannot expect to see the two in the same way this season 2. In the premiere episode of the reality series last Monday night, Hollman went to reveal that she and Redmond had a falling out, and the reason for which was unknown.

According to "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star, Redmond just suddenly stopped talking to her without even telling her what wrong she did. As her former close friend has refused to talk to her since June, Hollman claimed that it is but inevitable for her to feel pained.

"This is such a mean girl act — I do not understand that. Because I would never treat her like that," Hollman told Andy Cohen in the "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2 premiere episode last night.

While Hollman was clueless as to what she did that have led to the falling out of her friendship with her fellow "The Real Housewives of Dallas" star, Redmond revealed in the same episode that her issues with Hollman stemmed from a blog that her former friend wrote on BravoTV.com, which was titled "My Heart Broke for Brandi." For Redmond, what Hollman wrote is something she considers an act of betrayal.

"Stephanie talked behind my back. She said my marriage was a recipe for disaster and that my marriage was like a slow motion car crash. I know that her marriage isn't perfect and I would never say anything about her marriage that was hurtful and mean," Redmond revealed.

While the blog was hurtful enough for Redmond, the reality star said that the last straw happened when Hollman attended a Father's Day party at her house. Instead of interacting with the other people in Redmond's house, including her husband, Bryan, and Hollman's own husband, Travis, Hollman chose to stay inside and read magazines. When Hollman's husband called her to join them, Redmond recalled her former friend answering, "Get over it, Travis. You're hanging out with your friends."

Can Hollman and Redmond still patch things up? Will they be back as friends again?

Find out as "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2 airs over Bravo TV on Monday evenings at 10/9C.