'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Season 2 News: Tension Between Stephanie Hollman and LeeAnne Locken Continues in Latest Teaser

Fans can expect more drama between Stephanie Hollman and LeeAnne Locken when "The Real Housewives of Dallas" returns for season 2.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofDallasPromotional image for "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2

Bravo released a new sneak peek at the upcoming season and it shows the ladies in full costume during a Halloween party at Stephanie's house. LeeAnne shows up with a split personality outfit (half angel and half devil), and apparently, it was inspired by the host of the party.

Stephanie's husband, Travis, somehow notices LeeAnne's message. "LeeAnne is supposedly telling people she's you," he whispers in his wife's ear. "She's two-faced. In my house. I think I might throw her out."

Although Stephanie decides to take the high road, LeeAnne still confronts her frenemy. "I still have my, you know, issues directly with you," LeeAnne tells Stephanie. "I feel like there's a lot of things that you've done that confuse me." She also calls her co-star out for talking behind her back and asks if she could change her attitude moving forward.

Rumors suggested that some of the cast members will not come back for the next installment. While everyone has been confirmed to return, one of the ladies will not be sticking around. Initial reports revealed that Tiffany Hendra will no longer be a full-time Housewife this coming season, so the model/TV host confirmed her status on the show through a press release.

"I'm excited to watch along with the fans as I will not be returning full-time this season," she said. She also teased that the audience are in for an "even wilder ride" once season 2 officially hits the small screen.

Tiffanny did not disclose the reason behind her status, but she did offer an update on what she has been doing while the series is on break. She mentioned that she is currently busy building some projects with her husband, Aaron, in Dallas.

"The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2 premieres later this year on Bravo.