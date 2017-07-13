'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Season 2 Release Date, Spoilers: Two New Faces Coming This August

Fans will return to the Lone Star State this August for season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Dallas." From new friends, enemies and fights to flesh-eating bacteria, the ladies will be back for more outrageous antics.

Facebook/RealHousewivesofDallas Promotional image for "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2.

Two wealthy Dallas socialites will be joining this season. D'Andra Simmons and Kameron Westcott will be joining Cary Deuber, Stephanie Hollman, LeeAnne Locken and Brandi Redmond in their escapades.

D'Andra has described herself as "not a typical wealthy Dallas housewife" but rather someone who's "pretty ballsy." She is currently slated to take over their family business, where her personality will definitely come in handy — that is if her mother ever decides to hand over the reins.

Meanwhile, Kameron is currently in the process of making her own line of natural pink dog food. Why pink? According to Cary, Westcott is a blonde that is obsessed with the color pink and dogs much like Elle Woods from "Legally Blonde."

Stephanie and Brandi's friendship is essentially over after last season and probably won't be rekindled anytime soon. Cary also found herself in the middle of their feud and will probably do what she can to fix it no matter how unlikely it will be.

As for LeeAnne, she is still working on repairing her friendships with the "The Real Housewives of Dallas" crew. She just might succeed this season especially with the help of anger management.

Expect more drama, dog costumes and debauchery as these six ladies spend their days wallowing in their wealth. As Entertainment Tonight put it, this season will be about "breakups, blowups, flesh-eating bacteria, barf and fresh blood."

Catch the second season of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" when it returns on Monday, Aug. 14 at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo to see if these ladies resolve their issues to make room for all-new ones.