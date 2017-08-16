'The Real Housewives of Dallas' Season 2 Updates: Stephanie Hollman Opens Up About Personal Changes and Ongoing Feud with Brandi Redmond

Facebook / RealHousewivesofDallas The cast of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2

Expect some changes in "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2, Stephanie Hollman said in an interview.

In an interview with AOL Entertainment, Hollman revealed that she will start lightening up in the sophomore installment of the Bravo reality show.

"I was so nervous all the time, and it's hard to trust the process when you're not sure what's going to happen," the mother of two stated. "This time around was very different for me, though, because I trust Bravo and Bravo's fans more [than I did before]. I trust the process. It's easier to let your guard down when you do that."

Hollman also mentioned in the interview that she reevaluated how she handles her affairs at home to avoid any difficulties during the production of the show. According to the reality show star, it was hard for her to bring her sons Chance and Cruz to and from school when they were filming the show's first season. This is why she decided to hire an assistant to get things done at home.

But while Hollman managed to sort out her plans for "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2, things still appear chaotic between her relationship with co-star and former best friend Brandi Redmond.

At the end of season 1, Redmond accused Hollman of talking about her and her marriage behind her back in one of the blog posts written by the latter last season.

In the season 2 premiere, Redmond explained why she was hurt with what Hollman stated in her blog post. "Stephanie talks behind my back, says my marriage was a recipe for disaster and that my marriage was like a slow motion car crash," Redmond stated in the premiere episode. "I know that her marriage wasn't perfect and I know that I would never say anything about her marriage that was so hurtful and mean."

Hollman and Redmond are expected to have more awkward interactions with each other in the next episodes of "The Real Housewives of Dallas" season 2 that airs on Bravo every Monday at 10 p.m. EDT.