'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' news: Dina Manzo robbed, beaten at home by unknown assailants

Former "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Dina Manzo and her boyfriend David Cantin were reportedly assaulted by masked thieves at home.

Bravo TVScreen grab from "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," featuring Dina Manzo (L) and Danielle Staub (R).

The incident, which was first reported on NBC 4 New York, took place on Saturday night. The couple allegedly walked into the house in Holmdel, New Jersey, only to find two masked men already inside. The robbers subdued them by hitting them. Manzo was punched several times, and Cantin was hit repeatedly with a baseball bat. They were then bound so that the thieves can continue with their heist. The burglars were able to take cash and jewelry before fleeing. The net value of the stolen items is still unknown.

According to the report, both Manzo and Cantin were physically okay, albeit having sustained facial injuries from the attack. Cantin had his nose broken from the attack. The police are still currently investigating the case.

Andrew B. Brettler gave the couple's statement. "Dina and David are obviously shaken up from the traumatic and violent home invasion and robbery," he said. He continued, "No one should ever have to go through what they did. They are grateful to law enforcement and the other emergency responders and appreciate everyone's concern and well-wishes."

The house where they were attacked was used infrequently by Cantin. The couple flew in to New Jersey from California to attend the first communion of Audriana, Manzo's godchild and the daughter of her "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" co-star Teresa Giudice.

Manzo was part of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" in the first two seasons. She subsequently left the show but returned for one more season in 2014. She tried to launch a television career outside of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," with "Dina's Party," a party planning show, launched in 2011 on HGTV. However, it was canceled after its second season. Cantin is a co-owner of one of the biggest car dealerships in the world. The couple began dating last year.