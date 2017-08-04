'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Siggy Flicker Teases Season 8

Reality star Siggy Flicker recently dished on what to expect from the eighth season of Bravo's "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

After last season's ever-so dramatic confrontations, speaking to Radar Online, one of the ladies, Siggy Flicker, talked about what it was like filming for the upcoming installment. When asked to comment on Teresa Giudice, Melissa Gorga, and the rest of her co-stars, she said, "everybody is just horrible."

As to what viewers can expect from Flicker, the housewife shared that a new side of her will be revealed in the next installment.

"My whole life, people would always flock to me because I have this energy about me," she said, I couldn't be a peacemaker this season."

She told the publication that she felt like she was being attacked by her co-stars. But she did not back down anyway.

With that in mind, it seems like the fighting has only escalated. But since it is the bread and butter of the show, a little discord will do them no harm.

This season, Margaret Josephs, 50, is the newest member of the group. In one of the episodes, viewers will see a falling out between Josephs and Flicker.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" fans were recently taken aback by rumors about a cast shake-up and a season 8 delay.

Last month, word about one of the reality stars getting fired started circulating. This, however, has recently been confirmed to be untrue. The cast is still intact. On the other hand, rumors about the delay might be true. Reports say that the premiere may be pushed back to October.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is slated to premiere sometime in the fall. Its release has yet to be confirmed. Hence, fans should take the latest reports with a grain of salt.

More updates should roll out in the weeks to come.