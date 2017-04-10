'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' Season 8 News: Teresa Giudice and Kids Relax in Puerto Rico

A lawsuit and filming "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" episodes could be stressing housewife Teresa Giudice, and it's a good thing for her to be able to skip town for a while and bring her kids to sunny Puerto Rico for some rest and recreation. The reality star will be working on spring break, as their family getaway will be filmed as part of season 8 of the show.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/TheRealHousewivesOfNewJerseyTV)Promo image of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" on their official Facebook page.

Judging from photos that are being put up on Instagram by "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Giudice, it looks like the family is having a lot of fun in the sunny beaches of Puerto Rico on their spring break getaway. Teresa has brought Gia, Gabriella, Audriana, Milania and even her dad, Giacinto Gorga, along for the trip.

This time, Teresa will be mixing work and play as All About TRH exclusively reveals that the showrunners of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" plan to capture a few of their family moments as part of the upcoming eighth season of the show.

Sources reveal that the trip was originally planned for December, were it not for Melissa Gorga's health issues at the time. Us Weekly gives an idea of what the episode might look like as Teresa shows off her tan.

The timing of this vacation could not have been better for Teresa, who must be aching for some much-needed time away from her legal issues, aside from the work that goes into filming the reality show.

Recently, New Jersey Superior Court Judge Louis Sceusi has just reopened Teresa's malpractice lawsuit. This decision gives Teresa a second chance to get back at her former bankruptcy lawyer James Kridel, who is being charged with legal malpractice.

The suit alleges that Kridel was so poor at his job of representing Teresa that the latter had to take a plea deal for her bankruptcy case, leading to one year in jail for the reality series star.

Can't wait for the return of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" for its eighth season? Fans can get updates on the latest from the ladies on their official Facebook page.