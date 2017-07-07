'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Teresa Giudice Opens Up About Losing Her Mother

(Photo: Facebook/RHNJ) A promotional photo of Bravo's reality TV series "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

Teresa Giudice faced plenty of challenges for the past several years, and recently, the reality star opened up about the upcoming season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" and what she has been busy with lately.

During her recent appearance on Brandi Glanville's "Unfiltered" podcast (via All About the Real Housewives), Giudice shared her experiences while filming the eighth season of Bravo's reality show and her feelings in the aftermath of the demise of her mother, Antonia Gorga.

Giudice revealed that filming for the upcoming season was the most difficult for her, not just because her husband, Joe, was in prison, but because her mother passed away at the start of season 8 filming. To cope with her loss, she preoccupied herself with her work, but the whole ordeal was still not that easy for her.

"Now that I'm done I'm even going through it again. I miss her so much, and it's just the hardest thing. Life's good, and life sucks. I needed my mom still. She was too young," Giudice said.

The reality star also disclosed that her mother was suffering from pneumonia prior to her passing. Her father was also affected by the same respiratory condition from visiting his wife every day. And because of the difficulty that Giudice was facing at the time, she had to go to rehab to mentally and emotionally recover.

Giudice likened her situation to what happened to Vicki Gunvalson when she lost her own mother several years ago. Her experience was largely featured on "The Real Housewives of Orange Country," and Giudice compared her loss to that of Vicki's as she recalled how difficult the circumstances were for the latter when her mom passed away.

Giudice also admitted how much she still feels like she still needs her mother to guide her and to be next to her. She also advised that no one should ever take their parents for granted.

"Don't take your parents for granted," Giudice said. "Always spend time with them, because you never know what's gonna happen. And I have no regrets with my mom because I was always with her, but still, it's like I could've been hanging out with her now. And it's like, and this is, like, when it had to happen."

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" is expected to return for its eighth season later this year.