'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Teresa Giudice Says She 'Not Getting Divorced'

(Photo: REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz) Teresa Giudice, 41, arrives at the Federal Court in Newark, New Jersey, March 4, 2014.

Teresa Giudice recently shut down rumors about her alleged divorce from Joe Giudice.

Despite reports claiming she is planning to divorce Joe, Teresa stressed that she is standing by her man. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star told Bravo's The Daily Dish that she has no plans of legally separating from Joe.

"I am not getting divorced. The truth is I miss my husband and cannot wait for him to come home," she said. Joe is currently at FCI Fort Dix in New Jersey as he serves his 41-month prison sentence for fraud charges.

Contrary to rumors suggesting she no longer communicates with Joe, Teresa said, "We talk every day on the phone and I go and see him a few times per month. My daughters miss their daddy just as much as I do. We all love him very much."

Teresa's firm statement comes just a day after Us Weekly cited a source saying the Giudice's marriage "may be over." The relationship reportedly started to crumble when Teresa's mom Antonia died in March. Teresa had always relied on her mother for help, especially when raising her and Joe's kids: Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7.

However, Antonia's sudden passing allegedly became an eye-opener to Teresa. The insider claimed that she felt strong enough on her own that she no longer needed Joe's help. "Teresa's still standing," explained the source. "She's learned she doesn't need Joe."

Before Joe entered jail, Teresa also finished an 11-month jail stay in Dec. 2015.

The report about Teresa and Joe's failing marriage surprised fans. "Every time I see him, (it's) hugs and kisses all the time ... I'm sticking by my husband," she said back in 2016.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 premieres Wednesday, Oct. 4, at 9 p.m. EDT on Bravo.