'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Teresa Giudice Shares Photos of Her Daughter Gia All-Dressed Up for Prom

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice recently shared some photos of one of the most important milestones in the life of her daughter Gia, as the latter went to her school prom earlier this week, and the pictures that Teresa posted said a lot about how much the young girl was looking forward to the moment.

(PHOTO: FACEBOOK/The Real Housewives of New Jersey)The Real Housewives of New Jersey official photo.

It is that time of the year again when students across the United States look forward to two things: summer vacation and prom. Every year before summer officially kicks in, students get the chance to dress up and be the most handsome/beautiful that they can be as they attend their school proms. Luckily for Teresa, she had the chance to celebrate this important milestone with her daughter Gia.

On Thursday, Teresa posted on Instagram a series of snaps that featured Gia about to go to her prom. They also showed how happy the former was to be there for her daughter. If the photos she took that night were any indication, Gia's prom was also a big day for Teresa.

Fans of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" saw in Teresa's post just how much the reality star loves celebrations. In fact, she seemed so excited for Gia's prom that she did what other parents usually do in these kinds of situations - take photos of their daughters and their dates before they go to the prom.

In some of the photos that she shared, Gia was with her boyfriend Nick. Teresa captioned one of her daughter's solo photos as: "My baby Gia is going to prom with her adorable handsome BF Nick! Love them to pieces!"

The photos showed her daughter Gia in an elegant purple dress. According to Teresa, she was styled by makeup artist Priscilla Distasio and Lucia Casazza. While her daughter was nothing but elegant that night, Teresa kept things casual, and wore only a pair of Parker Smith jeans.

Before Gia's prom, the Giudices celebrated Mother's Day by spending some quality time together and sharing a delicious cake.

On the night of Gia's prom, Teresa shared a total of five photos. One of them also featured her younger daughter Audriana.