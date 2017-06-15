'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Teresa Giudice's Lawyer Speaks Up on Reality Star's Alleged Cheating

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice's lawyer recently denied claims that the reality star is cheating on her incarcerated husband, Joe Giudice.

REUTERS/Eduardo MunozTeresa Giudice is allegedly cheating on her husband, Joe, who is now serving time in federal prison.

Although reports continue to claim that Teresa has found a new man while Joe is serving time at the Federal Correctional Institution in New Jersey, her lawyer, James J. Leonard, insisted that the Bravo personality has remained faithful to her husband. Speaking with PEOPLE, Leonard said any speculation about infidelity between the married couple is "the embodiment of fake news."

The attorney added that Teresa is already used to such allegations and "manufactured" stories. After all, her family has been targeted by such attacks for years since she became a public figure. An insider close to the show also supported Leonard's statement, telling the publication that there is no truth to Teresa's rumored affair. The source added that Teresa even "saw Joe two weeks ago and will be seeing him this weekend for Father's Day. "

In October 2014, Joe and Teresa were both convicted of bankruptcy fraud, and were allowed to serve their sentence separately. Joe entered jail just months after his wife was released on December 2015 after serving 11 months in federal prison.

Rumors of Teresa's infidelity started when Us Weekly reported that the 45-year-old has begun an illicit love affair with a New Jersey-based businessman. Citing unnamed sources, the publication said Teresa "hasn't visited Joe in prison for a few months," further fuelling speculations that she is dating another man.

Kim DePaola, Teresa's co-star and archenemy, previously claimed that Teresa has been seeing her new boyfriend for a couple of months. The Posche Boutique owner further stated that while Teresa is currently the subject of cheating allegations, Joe also dealt with a lot of infidelity scandals in the past years.

"The Real Housewives of New Jersey" season 8 is expected to premiere this summer on Bravo.