'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' News: Teresa Guidice Accused of Violating Probation

Teresa Giudice and legal trouble seem to go hand in hand as "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star is having yet another brush with the law. This time, Giudice faces charges of several counts of probation violation over simple traffic tickets.

Facebook/RHNJA promo image of the reality series 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' as the cover photo on the show's official Facebook page.

Court documents that have been filed for the probation breach reveal that Teresa Giudice's probation officer is the one accusing her of violating the conditions of her supervised release, according to a report by Reality Tea.

Giudice, one of the mainstays of hit reality show "The Real Housewives of New Jersey," is currently under probationary release after her prison term that lasted nearly one year, according to Fox News. The reality star served time after taking a plea deal for her fraud case. Upon her probationary release, her life after prison was on display in the recently concluded season of "The Real Housewives of New Jersey."

The papers filed last week in a federal court show that the reality star neglected to tell her probation officer about two traffic citations that she received while under supervised release. Those under probation are required to report such incidents to their supervising officer within 72 hours.

According to the court documents, Giudice was cited once last year, in the month of September, when she made an illegal left turn in New York. The second traffic ticket was handed to her last month in Wayne, where she was cited for talking on her phone while driving.

The filing mentioned that she could be slapped with a violation petition if she fails to inform her probation officer about such traffic citations again. Giudice and her lawyer have been warned that should the reality star get another ticket, they have to report it within the 72-hour timeframe or face consequences.

Teresa's husband, meanwhile, continues to serve his 41-month jail sentence for fraud and tax evasion, in which he had $200,000 worth of unpaid taxes.