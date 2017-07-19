'The Real Housewives of New York City' LuAnn D'Agostino Marital Trouble Updates: Couple Refutes Problem in Their Marriage

bravo.com "RHONYC" cast member LuAnn D'Agostino clarifies marital trouble news between her and husband Tom.

After being spotted in the middle of a public spat with her husband Tom D'Agostino, "The Real Housewives of New York City" star LuAnn D'Agostino claims that all is still well in their marriage.

In an interview with E! News, the reality TV star revealed that what transpired at the Le Bilboquet restaurant early in July was nothing but a simple lover's quarrel and they are still very passionately in love with each other.

"Unfortunately we are very much public people and so everybody likes to talk about it. From the Housewives to the restaurant, it's very hard to keep privacy," the 52-year-old celebrity stated.

She also denies that she slapped her husband of seven months; instead, she claims that she just tapped him in the middle of their heated argument.

"It was made to be a much bigger deal. People like to gossip, people like to talk," she also stated. "That can weigh heavily on a relationship. Tom and I have been through a lot, but we love each other. We aren't going to let gossip or rumors get the best of us."

The Bravo star's businessman husband also told Us Weekly in an exclusive interview that their marriage is filled with a lot of love, and they both want to make their relationship work.

The report also revealed that a source claims that the recent public fight between the couple was just a rare occurrence. "I think that they got caught in public in a fight and all of the sudden that turns into them fighting a lot," the source reportedly stated. "They haven't really been fighting that much."

The couple was married during a New Year's Eve wedding ceremony that was attended by 250 guests in Palm Beach, Florida back on Dec. 31, 2016.

The relationship of the D'Agostinos is expected to be featured in the upcoming episodes of "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 on Bravo every Wednesday at 9 p.m. EDT.