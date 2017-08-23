'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: Bethenny Frankel Rekindles Relationship With Dennis Shields

(Photo: Facebook/Bethenny Frankel) "The Real Housewives of New York City" star Bethenny Frankel has revealed in this week's episode of the reality show that following her heart made her life miserable in certain ways.

Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields are reportedly back together.

After over three months apart, "The Real Housewives of New York" star and the New York-based banker have resumed their relationship. Multiple sources confirmed to E! News that the former couple are now back together, and things appear to be going well for the both of them.

"They took some time apart because both were going through their divorces," said one source. "They gave each other a little bit of space and now they're back together having fun."

Shields was spotted with Frankel when he accompanied her to a guesting on "Watch What Happens Live." The have been recently seen enjoying the Hamptons this summer as well.

Frankel and Shields started dating in late 2015, but decided to call it quits earlier this year. Although Frankel was last linked to businessman Russ Theriot, it seems she found love in Shields again.

Daily Mail reports that the Skinnygirl mogul is expected to talk about her rekindled relationship with Shields in the next part of her reality show's reunion special next week. Insiders claimed that nobody expected Frankel's admissions, which made for a "very poignant, dramatic moment" that was filled with emotions.

On another note, Frankel has put aside her feud with co-star Jill Zarin as her husband Bobby continues his cancer battle. Frankel and Zarin have barely spoken since their huge fight in 2010, but it looks like they are ready to make peace with each other. PEOPLE notes that Frankel reached out to her former friend by sending a thoughtful gift.

The second part of the reunion special for "The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 airs tonight at 8 p.m. EDT on Bravo.