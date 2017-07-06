'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: Carole Radziwill Talks About Jason Hoppy's Bullying

Word of Jason Hoppy's arrest reached "The Real Housewives of New York City" while Bethenny Frankel, his ex-wife, was on a skiing trip with co-stars in Vermont.

Reality star Carole Radziwill came across a news report stating, "Bethenny Frankel's ex-husband has been arrested for stalking." The housewife was shocked.

"Something major happened this weekend with [Hoppy]," Radziwill told co-star Dorinda Medley. "I can't believe it's in [the press] though. She's going to die. She won't admit this, but she's a little more sensitive. It's pretty major, and it's a game-changer."

Hoppy was arrested on Friday, Jan. 27, when he made a scene and provoked a fight at their daughter's school, telling his ex-wife that he would "destroy" her. Later that afternoon, he was charged with first-degree harassment and fourth-degree stalking. Aside from this, he harassed Frankel through over 160 messages and emails.

Radziwill, who is Frankel's close friend, stated that Hoppy's ex-wife is not as tough as she seems, as she has put up with such a bully for years. According to Radziwill, these messages are demeaning in nature. In these texts, Hoppy would say that she is "old, ugly, and irrelevant."

Hoppy is facing three counts of stalking, and two more counts of stalking charges were added at last week's hearing at the Manhattan Supreme Court.

He was offered a plea deal in March that would have sent him to anger management counselling. He, however, rejected this.

At the hearing on Tuesday last week, an order preventing Hoppy from interacting with his ex-wife was presented. His lawyers asked the court to dismiss it.

As of now, the case has been adjourned and will resume on Aug. 8 for a decision on motions. More updates should follow.

