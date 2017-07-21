'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: Luann D'Agostino Talks About Her Marriage

Fans of "The Real Housewives of New York City" are dying to know the drama that is happening in the D'Agostino household, including Andy Cohen.

Facebook/rhnyc Luann D'Agostino's marriage in the spotlight in "The Real Housewives of New York"

The host of "Watch What Happens Live" tried to pry the truth out of Luann D'Agostino, as revealed in Wednesday night's episode.

"Luann, elephant in the room. Massive story on Page Six this week," Cohen stated during the live show. "They say your marriage to Tom is hanging by a thread and that you slapped him in a restaurant."

The reality star denied the rumor. According to this housewife, her marriage with Tom D'Agostino is not about to crumble.

"Do they love Tom and I? Oh my god, that's so not right," Luann retorted. "I did not slap him. We have a very passionate love affair going."

She added, "We never go to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up. That's the best part."

Cohen, in behalf of the fans of the show, asked if the rumor about her slapping her husband in the face during the said night was true.

Again, the reality star denied such claims. She said that witnesses mistook her loving caresses for a slap. On the other hand, she did admit that they had a fight in the restaurant.

In a previous interview with E! News, she admitted that it was more of a tap than a slap.

While her nearly seven-month marriage to Tom is plagued with rumors like this, Luann made it clear to E! News, during the Third Annual Foodie Ball, that they both love each other. She said that arguments are inevitable, but the most important thing is that they both want to work things out.

As public personalities, Luann says that people like to talk about their problems. But ultimately, according to her, this particular lover's quarrel has been blown up to be more dramatic than it actually was.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.