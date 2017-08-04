'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: LuAnn de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino File for Divorce

Reality star LuAnn de Lesseps and her husband of seven months Tom D'Agostino are calling it quits. The pair filed for divorce on Thursday.

Facebook/rhnyc "The Real Housewives of New York City" to see LuAnn and Tom end their marriage

Shortly after PageSix broke the news about their divorce, D'Agostino took to Twitter to confirm it. She wrote, "It's with great sadness that Tom & I agreed to divorce. We care for each other very much, hope you respect our privacy during this sad time!"

A source told the publication that D'Agostino could no longer take the drama-filled life that came with "The Real Housewives of New York" star.

"He used to live this really nice life in the city," a source told PageSix. "He's a private person and all of a sudden he was living this crazy celebrity life. He loved the nurse from Connecticut, not the reality TV star."

D'Agostino and de Lesseps tied the knot in December of 2016 in Palm beach. Throughout their seven-month marriage, de Lesseps' co-stars have been questioning the legitimacy of their marriage. In addition, D'Agostino has been rumored to be openly cheating on his wife.

Just last month, the reality star denied the rumors suggesting that their marriage is going in a downward spiral. As previously reported, the former couple were spotted arguing at a Manhattan restaurant in which de Lesseps even slapped D'Agostino in the face.

Speaking to Andy Cohen of "Watch What Happens Live," the reality star denied that she hit her husband. She even said that they have a "passionate love affair going." According to her, witnesses only mistook her loving caresses for a slap.

She continued, "We never got to bed angry but when we do, when we wake up, we make up. That's the best art."

It seems like de Lesseps was in denial all this time that her marriage was already in shambles after only seven months.

More updates should roll out soon.