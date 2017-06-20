'The Real Housewives of New York City' News: Luann Meets Tom's Ex as Discussions About Ramona's Behavior Continue

The romantic conflicts and life dramas continue on the next episode of "The Real Housewives of New York City (RHONY)." How will newly married Luann deal with a chance encounter with one of her husband's exes from the Regency?

Facebook/rhnycPromotional banner for Bravo’s reality television series “The Real Housewives of New York.”

Although no "RHONY" camera was allowed inside the Palm Beach ceremony, fans of Bravo's reality television series were still able to see glimpses of the D'Agostino wedding via the personal footages that Luann shared. A second reception was subsequently held at the Big Apple to accommodate the friends who did not make the cut for the wedding ceremony.

Her fellow housewives brought along their beaus to the occasion, which only ended up highlighting just how problematic their current relationships were compared to Luann's wedded bliss. However, the said wedded bliss may not last long as teased by the official trailer for the upcoming episode titled "Regency Reunion."

The new Mrs. D'Agostino is about to meet a woman from her husband's past at the Regency. What kind of encounter will this turn out to be? Will Luann be forced to act nice around the woman named Missy out of common courtesy, or will Missy herself prove to be a decent woman worthy of Luann's discerning respect?

Additionally, Sonja's love triangle gets more complicated when she gets caught in a corner and is forced to explain things to Rocco. There will also be more talk about Ramona's increasingly strange behaviors as shown in an official sneak peek of the housewives coming together to recap instances of Ramona acting out.

The synopsis for the episode also shares that Tinsley will go apartment hunting, while Fredrik and Bethenny prepare to put theirs on the market. At one point Carole and Adam will be bickering, but in another, Carole will be going off to Washington D.C. with Dorinda. And in the middle of it all, Ramona will be throwing a party at her apartment.

"The Real Housewives of New York City" season 9 episode 12 airs on Wednesday, June 21, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.